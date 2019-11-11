Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,074. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $438.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,480.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.