Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. 9,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,608. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.73. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.08%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 174,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

