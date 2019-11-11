Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,664. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.92.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.