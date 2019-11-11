GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

EAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of EAF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,571. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

GrafTech International Company Profile

