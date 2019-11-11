GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Shares of GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 6522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.