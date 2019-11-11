Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Has $27.76 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,047 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises 1.7% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Sun Life Financial worth $27,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,886. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

