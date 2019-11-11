Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,004. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.