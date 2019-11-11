Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,977 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 2.6% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $42,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 626,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 360,005 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 216,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,663,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,417,000 after buying an additional 1,700,905 shares during the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 308,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,385. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

