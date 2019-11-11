Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.58. The stock had a trading volume of 95,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,513. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.