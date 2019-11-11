Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,445,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $180.98. 479,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,230. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

