Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Canada Goose worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.13. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

