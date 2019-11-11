Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $303,860,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.46. 987,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

