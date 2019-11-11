Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 13,182 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.61. 381,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.57 and its 200-day moving average is $295.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $311.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

