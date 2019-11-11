Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE GO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 1,446,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,700. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

