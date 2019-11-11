Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.33

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.33 and last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 21313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 188.02, a P/E/G ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $139,881.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,503 shares in the company, valued at $801,170.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $445,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,792.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 431,969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,636,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,904,000 after buying an additional 122,416 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

