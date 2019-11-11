Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $32,243,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $10,346,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.34. 15,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,722. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

