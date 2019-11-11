HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.72% from the stock’s previous close.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.55. 170,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,833. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,809 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $32,833.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,924.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,503.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,328 shares of company stock worth $3,587,957 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.