Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.10.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. 9,169,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,200. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

