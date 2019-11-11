Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Heico posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.67 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,711,937.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $121.44. 30,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. Heico has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

