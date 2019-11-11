Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.39.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. 463,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,223. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

