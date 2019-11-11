HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.52.

NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signition LP grew its position in HEXO by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

