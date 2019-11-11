Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Cap of $38.29 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Horizen has a market cap of $38.29 million and $779,475.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00056295 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, COSS, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00420995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00098441 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,743,988 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Binance, COSS, Bittrex, Cryptopia, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

