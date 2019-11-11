Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $335.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $17.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.64 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.63.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.56. 1,239,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average is $271.69. Humana has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $339.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.