Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

