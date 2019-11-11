Huntington National Bank Has $77,000 Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 24,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

