Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.53. 3,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

