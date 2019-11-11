Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 678,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HBP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 1,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

In related news, CMO David Fishbein sold 23,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,989.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 214,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

