Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICHR. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Ichor has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $355,534.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 324,058 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 253,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ichor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

