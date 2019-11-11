IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,840,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 66,988 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 638,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.65. 389,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

