IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 11,963 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,515 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,751 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,600,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,059,000 after buying an additional 1,456,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

