IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,743 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $218,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,873,144 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 210,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

