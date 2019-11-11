IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,537 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.79. 34,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

