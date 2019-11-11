Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Shares of IAG traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.52. The company had a trading volume of 209,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.66. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$41.32 and a 52 week high of C$69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.