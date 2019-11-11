Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Infosys worth $53,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Infosys by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 60.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

