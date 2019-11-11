Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Receives $48.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.96.

INST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Instructure alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 18,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $890,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Instructure by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Instructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Instructure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,650,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Instructure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Instructure by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 487,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,935. Instructure has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.