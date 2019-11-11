Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $166,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $824,315. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,203.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

