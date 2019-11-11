Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fulcrum Equity Management’s 6th Largest Position

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $200.64. 415,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,049,098. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $201.72.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

