Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Shares of EELV opened at $23.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

