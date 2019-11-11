IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $13.35 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $42.11 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,270,329 coins and its circulating supply is 448,449,267 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

