iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,639,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,422 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 213,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,650,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $6,785,000.

EMB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.24. 33,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $115.60.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

