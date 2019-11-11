iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.94. 34,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average is $201.34. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $148.42 and a twelve month high of $219.44.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

