Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after purchasing an additional 941,409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,336,000 after acquiring an additional 858,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,763,000 after acquiring an additional 588,510 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,919,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average of $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $160.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

