Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $830,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 79.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,695 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 981,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,109,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.18. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

