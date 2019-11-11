Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 323,367 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 121,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 301,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NGL stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.08. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.81%.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.