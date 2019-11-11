Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,023 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

Shares of HLT opened at $98.17 on Monday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $101.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.