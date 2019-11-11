Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,911 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Novocure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $79.53 on Monday. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 124,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $11,316,614.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,305,191.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 158,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $13,922,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,432 shares of company stock worth $41,000,713 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.