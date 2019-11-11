Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JAZZ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $154.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.