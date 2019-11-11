John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 607.73 ($7.94).

Shares of WG stock traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 372.10 ($4.86). 2,710,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 322.50 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 704.80 ($9.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 429.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £35,900 ($46,909.71). Also, insider Roy A. Franklin purchased 9,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,068.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

