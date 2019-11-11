JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.65.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.51. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $103.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after buying an additional 420,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3,990.3% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 357,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 348,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

