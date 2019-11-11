Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,550,000 after acquiring an additional 473,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 335,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,156,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,555,000 after acquiring an additional 235,936 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 665,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of HR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

